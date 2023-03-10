Today, March 10, the Karnataka Police arrested five individuals who had allegedly sexually harassed eight underage girls studying at a government residential school. The District Child Welfare officers discovered the incident during an inspection.

According to the police officials, the incident took place at the Girls' Residential School, situated in the Halebeedu police station limits in Belur taluk of the Hassan district of Karnataka. The residential facility is run by the Social Welfare Department, as per a report by IANS.

According to another report on the matter by The Hindu, the students had held a protest against the harassment, following which an inspection took place. When women police officers and counsellors spoke to the students, a few students said that they were sexually assaulted by a staff member in the hostel. the accused were then interrogated and then arrested.

The principal of the school along with two teachers and a security guard are among those arrested. A case has been registered under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. More details are yet to emerge in the case, as the investigation is on, as per IANS.