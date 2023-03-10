The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for 388 non-teaching posts at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi. Candidates who are interested can now apply and pay the exam fee till March 17 via recruitment.nta.nic.in or jnu.ac.in/career. Earlier, the last date was March 10, today. Also, as per the revised dates, the application form correction window will be available from March 18 to 19, 2023, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 40 non-teaching positions at JNU, for which, the total number of vacancies is 388. For which posts is the recruitment drive being held? Posts include Assistant and Deputy Register, Junior Assistant, Multi Tasking Staff, Stenographer, Translator and so on.

Who is eligible to apply? As the eligibility criteria are different for each post, candidates can refer to the information bulletin for more details.

How much is the application fee? The application fee for group A posts is Rs 1,500 for UR, OBC and EWS candidates and Rs 1,000 for SC, ST and women candidates. For group B posts, the fee is Rs 1,000 for UR, EWS and OBC applicants and Rs 600 for SC, ST and women candidates. For both group A and B posts, there is no application fee for PwD candidates. In all these cases, processing fees and GST are to be paid by candidates, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.