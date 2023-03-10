Over 36 girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Residential School in Dharmanna Colony, Mahabubabad, Telangana were admitted to the government hospital on March 8, Thursday afternoon, following symptoms of food poisoning. As per the KGBV staff, the girls had rice with tomato curry and sambar for dinner in their hostel mess on Wednesday, March 8, night. The next morning, they vomited and suffered stomach pain, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Initially, the caretaker and the hostel staff called ANMs to provide treatment to the students. After the situation turned serious they shifted the students to the District Government Hospital for treatment and informed their parents. Further, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod has ordered the doctors at the hospital to provide better medical treatment to the girls and assured the parents that an expert medical team was giving treatment to their children. The doctors said that the students were safe.

Read Also : Telangana food poisoning cases: KGBV Adilabad students protest, demand quality food from authorities

What about the reason for food poisoning? When TNIE contacted the district special officer for KGBV Residential School B Bhavani, she said that they were suspecting that the girls had fallen ill due to contaminated water and food they had late on Wednesday night. The food and water samples were sent for testing. Giving more details, she said, "Based on the report we will take action against the hostel staff."

Additionally, speaking to the media, Mahabubabad District Collector K Shashanka stated that there was nothing to worry about regarding the health of the girls. The district administration and medical teams responded well and provided timely treatment to them, said Shashanka.

Sharing details about the condition of students, Hospital Superintendent Dr B Venkatramulu said that the condition of the students was stable and they would be discharged after observation for 24 hours, he said.