In connection with multi-crore teachers recruitment scam, Tollywood actor Bonny Sengupta aka Anupriyo was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate. On Thursday, March 9 around 1 pm, the actor reached the ED office. After being interrogated for over two hours, he was given a half-an-hour break during which he admitted accepting cash from Ghosh before the waiting mediapersons, as stated in a report by IANS.

Speaking to the media, Sengupta said, "I was in need of money at one point of time as I was planning to buy a vehicle. He (Ghosh) gave me around Rs 40 lakh. I did not directly accept the cash and Ghosh made the payment to the showroom from where I purchased the car. However, in return for the payment, I performed in around 25 events organised by Ghosh."

Further, he admitted that he did not have any written document to support his claim. Before joining the ED for another round of questioning, Sengupta said, "The Tollywood industry is an extremely small world and hence a lot of things work on trust. This payment made by Ghosh and me performing at events organised by him in return was driven by that trust factor. I have disclosed all this to the ED and I am ready to extend all necessary cooperation to the agency in the matter."



Giving more details, Sengupta also said that he has now sold off the Range Rover car that he purchased with the payment made by Ghosh. Meanwhile, Ghosh, who was presented before a special PMLA court on Thursday, also admitted to making the payment for Sengupta's car. "Bonny has performed at events organised by me for five years. I paid the amount as his performance fee," he added.



Sengupta was summoned by the ED following the cross-checking of the documents recovered from Ghosh's possession.



Film career



Sengupta began his acting career in the Bengali film 'Borbaad', directed by Raj Chakraborty, a renowned filmmaker and current Trinamool Congress legislator representing the Barrackpore Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district. Sengupta is the grandson of Sukhen Das, a well-known actor and director from the early days of Tollywood, as stated in a report by IANS.



