Yesterday, on March 8, a video of a government school near Palacode, Tamil Nadu, went viral on social media. In it, a few students were seen wilfully destroying school property. In the latest development, the School Education Department of the state has launched a probe into the functioning of the school.

The move comes after angered netizens urged the department to take necessary action against the government school teachers for their failure to pacify the situation at the school premises. According to Chief Education Officer, K Gunasekaran, the incident occurred last week. However, the video started being circulated yesterday, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

In the clip, students wearing government school uniforms knocked benches over in a classroom and then used wooden logs to break the benches. Meanwhile, many other students stood witnessing the destruction and also encouraged the ones involved in the activity to cause further damage.

Speaking more about it, Gunasekaran said, "The incident occurred in the Government Higher Secondary School at Mallapuram village. It took place after the conclusion of their revision exam. It is still unclear why the students had been involved in the destruction of school property and a probe has been launched. We have requested reports from the school headmaster and three other teachers."

"From the video, we can identify four or five students responsible for the incident, and they will be suspended for a week after the conclusion of the inquiry. Departmental action will be taken against the headmaster and the teachers also for failure to protect school property and the children. What if a child was injured? We will conduct a comprehensive investigation," he added, as per TNIE.