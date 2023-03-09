The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations commenced in Kerala on Thursday, March 9. According to reports, approximately 4.19 lakh students will sit for the exams, and the government has organized about 2,960 examination centres across the state, as stated in a report by ANI.

Speaking about this, the Headmaster of MS Seminary School told ANI, "The first exam was completed without any issues or complaints. The school have taken necessary measures for the smooth conduct of the exams. Hope everything goes with the remaining papers also."

According to the timetable, the initial examination conducted was Malayalam paper 1. Pupils from Kottayam exhibited optimism for the papers and seemed content on the first day. Sharing their experience, a student Milan Joseph said, "The exam started at 9.30 AM and the paper went well for me. We all are very confident in the paper."

Additionally, the SSLC examinations in Kerala are scheduled to conclude on March 29. The first and second-year higher secondary examinations are set to take place from March 10 to 30.