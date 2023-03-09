The Pre-University Course (PUC) II exams are starting in Karnataka from today, March 9. About 7.26 lakh students from 5,716 colleges are set to appear for the exam across the state. Education Minister BC Nagesh has announced the details involving the exam.



The minister said, "Second PUC exam will start from Thursday (March 9) and will be held till March 29. The exam will be held from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm in 1,109 centres. Of the 7,26,195 students who have registered for the exam, 2,34,815 students are from the Arts department, 2,47,260 are from Commerce and 2,44,120 students are from the Science department,” as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Read Also : No hijab in PUC II exam halls, says Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh



“Curfew is imposed within 200 metres of the examination centre and 1109 Deputy Chief Superintendents, 64 District Vigilance Squads, 525 Taluk Vigilance Squads, 2,373 Special Vigilance Squads are set up to keep tight vigil," he informed, speaking about the security measures employed. The minister assured that all the preparations have been made for the smooth conduct of the examination.



Speaking further about the type of questions and duration of the exam, Nagesh said, "This time 20 multiple choice questions of one mark in all subjects will be given in the exam. Earlier five or six multiple choice questions were asked." He announced that the results are slated to be declared in the first week of May.



He also requested the students to use the BMTC bus services to reach their exam centres on time for free by showing their hall tickets to the conductor. The minister added that conductors were instructed to stop the buses right next to the exam centers. "Students with hijab will not be allowed to enter the exam hall," he clarified, as per TNIE.