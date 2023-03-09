Delhi University has commenced the screening process to appoint principals for more than 20 institutions that presently do not have permanent principals, according to an official. The majority of these colleges are funded by the Delhi government.

Upon completion of the screening, Bharati College has updated the names of the candidates on the college website. The main hiring interview is scheduled for March 10th, and the hiring process will be expedited in all other universities.

As an acting principal or an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) has been serving in these colleges for the past few years, Hansraj Suman, the chairman of the Forum of Academics for Social Justice, has expressed his delight at the appointment of a permanent principal.

He believes that with a permanent principal in place, the chances of making permanent appointments to educational and non-educational positions will increase.

Read Also ; AAP MLA Somnath Bharti accusing DU administration of 'saffronisation of campus'

Suman stated that after the screening process, Bharati College had shortlisted 25 candidates for the principal's position. Out of these, 20 candidates were found to be suitable based on their API score. However, five applications were rejected due to their lack of teaching experience, research articles, and academic qualifications, stated a report by IANS.

The colleges that currently do not have permanent principals are as follows: Vivekananda College, Maharaja Agrasen College, Maharishi Valmiki College of Education, Bhimrao Ambedkar College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening), Sri Aurobindo College, Sri Aurobindo College (Evening), Motilal Nehru College, Motilal Nehru College (Evening), Satyawati College, Satyawati College (Evening), Rajdhani College, Shivaji College, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Acharya Narendra Dev College, Bharati College, Indira Gandhi Physical and Sports College, Maitriye College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Gargi College, Kamla Nehru College, and Shamlal College (Evening), as reported by IANS.

In certain colleges, an acting principal or an officer on special duty (OSD) is responsible for overseeing operations. Suman stated that the principal's role has remained vacant for a minimum of five years in most of the Delhi government colleges. Furthermore, he indicated that the recruitment of both teaching and non-teaching staff was put on hold until a permanent principal is appointed.