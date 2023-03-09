Today, March 9, the Punjab State Council for Education Research and Training published the admit cards for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2023. Additionally, examinees are advised to obtain the admit cards from the official website — pstet2023.org.



Here's how to download the admit cards:

1. Visit the official website — pstet20 23.org

2. On the homepage click on the login tab

3. Login with the necessary credentials- email ID and password

4. View the admit card

5. Download it for future reference



Furthermore, the examination is set to take place on March 12. There are no particular age limits for candidates stated either minimum or maximum. Moreover, the PSTET will consist of two sections - papers 1 and 2. What topics will paper 1 cover? It will be worth 150 marks and will encompass Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, Language 2, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies, with each section being worth 30 marks.

What does Paper 2 consist of? Paper 2, which is also worth 150 marks, includes Child Development and Pedagogy for 30 marks, Language 1 for 30 marks, Language 2 for 30 marks, and the subject that the candidate is taking (such as Mathematics and Science, Social Studies, Art and Craft, and others) for 60 marks. All questions in both papers 1 and 2 will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs), as stated in a report by The Indian Express.