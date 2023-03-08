According to MS Diwakar, CEO of Zilla Panchayat, providing poor students with scholarships empowers them and aids in the development of a new knowledge society. After giving out the "Utkarsh Scholarship" which was funded by Vedanta Sesa Goa's umbrella initiative "Vriddhi,"which aims to provide sustainable assistance for the educational needs of the students from the communities in the vicinity of their operations, he spoke to the youngsters. "It is very heartening to see all the young minds gather here for the occasion of the Utkarsh Scholarship Distribution Ceremony, held by Vedanta Sesa Goa. I request every student to put the scholarship money to the right use and work hard towards achieving success in their personal and professional lives. I wish to see many leaders from these students, who would drive our nation towards progress," stated a report by The New Indian Express.

All the 368 deserving students from 24 villages in Chitradurga received funding from Vedanta's IOK through its "Utkarsh Scholarship" programme. Students from a range of age groups and academic backgrounds, including SSLC, PUC, and graduates, were given scholarships. Based on each student's academic performance and financial need, candidates for the Scholarship Programme were chosen. The programme's goal is to assist gifted kids in pursuing higher education and achieving even greater success, especially those who come from economically disadvantaged groups in society.

CEO of Sesa Goa, Vedanta Limited, Navin Jaju said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the students who have benefitted from our scholarship programme. This is a significant step forward in our ongoing endeavours to "transform communities" by empowering young people through high-quality education and ensuring that aspiring students from the regions where we operate have an equal chance to thrive and pursue their dreams with our unwavering support. We firmly believe that education is the key to unlocking a better future and this scholarship programme is a testament to our commitment to the cause," stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Deputy COO of Mining, Sesa Goa, Vedanta Limited Shrishaila Gouda, said, "We believe that education is the key to building a better society, and we are committed to supporting the meritorious students, especially from economically weaker section of the society from our surrounding villages, to fulfil their career aspirations. We hope that these scholarships will empower them to create a brighter future for themselves and their communities," as reported by The New Indian Express.

In order to improve the infrastructure for education in the 24 villages around Chitradurga, Vedanta Sesa Goa has also taken on projects like building classrooms, school compound walls, sanitary facilities, donating school vehicles for commuter use, and many other similar activities.