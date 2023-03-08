All women candidates enrolling in the online programmes offered by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will be offered a 20% scholarship on their first-semester fee. The offer is valid for candidates enrolling for the programmes in the month of March and will expire on March 31, according to a statement by the university.

The announcement was made on the occasion of International Women's Day. The university, which is ranked number five in the overall category of the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), stated that the scholarship was being offered to provide "opportunities" for women learners in India and enhance their career prospects. The offer is valid on online courses under the varsity's Amrita AHEAD initiative.

The initiative comprises of courses approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC). These courses are created in collaboration with industry experts and national and international faculty, said the varsity. The statement also added that the courses reiterate the "priorities" under the Civil20 charter headed by the varsity's Chancellor, Mata Amritanandamayi Devi.

Interested women candidates can avail of the 20% scholarship offer on the online programmes offered by AVV at www.amrita.edu/ahead.