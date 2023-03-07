On Monday, March 6, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate (TS BIE) released hall tickets for the Intermediate Public Theory Examinations (IPE) March – 2023 on its website https://tsbie.cgg.gov. in/. Following this, the board has asked the college principals to download the hall tickets from their respective college logins and distribute them to students immediately, as stated in a report by Telangana Today.

Once the hall tickets are distributed to students, they are asked to check if the details on the hall ticket are correct or not. These include their photo, signature, name, medium, subject appearing and so on. If any discrepancy is observed it should be brought to the notice of the college principal or the District Intermediate Education Officer immediately and get it corrected, the board said.

When are the exams being held? The first-year exams are scheduled to begin on March 15 followed by second-year exams on March 16. First and second-year exams are scheduled to end on April 3 and 4 respectively. The exams are held for a duration of 180 minutes (three hours) starting at 9 am and ending at 12 noon.