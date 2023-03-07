The headmaster Mohamed Ameen and other teachers at the Urudu middle school at Kandal run by the Ooty municipality, in Tamil Nadu allegedly handled iron folic acid tablets carelessly according to the teacher sources. Typically, these tablets are given to students on Thursdays, but this time they were distributed on Monday, March 6.



The incident occurred in the afternoon of the previous day, but the district educational officer for elementary and chief educational officers was only informed of the matter in the evening. It is said that the school did not report the issue. The school is under the administration of the Ooty municipality, stated a report by The New Indian Express.



According to sources, the information was reportedly not provided by the school on Monday evening. "As a result, educational officers did not conduct a departmental inquiry about this matter with the headmaster and teachers at the schools. Officers could not find out the cause of reason." When questioned about the incident, Chief Educational Officer A Munusamy told The New Indian Express, "We are inquiring about this matter and we are trying to know how this happened at the school. We have to inquire about the school headmaster and teachers on Tuesday. We would take departmental action against the teachers who are the reason for this incident at the school." The headmaster Mohamed Ameen of the school refused to comment on the incident when The New Indian Express approached him.



The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has launched the Weekly Iron and Folic Acid Supplementation (WIFS) Programme to meet the challenge of the high prevalence and incidence of anaemia amongst adolescent girls and boys