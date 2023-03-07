For those students who are aspiring to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023, the online application process has begun. Candidates can apply for the medical entrance test via the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), neet.nta.nic.in, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Here are the steps new candidates can follow to apply:

1. Visit the official website — neet.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, under the candidate activity tab, click on the application link

3. Register and get log in details

4. Fill out the application form

5. Upload necessary documents

6. Pay the application fee

7. Submit the form

8. Download for future reference

Do note, the last date to apply for NEET UG 2023 is April 6. And the entrance test is scheduled to be held on May 7, Sunday. What about the application fee? The application fee has increased for all candidates. The application fee for General candidates is ₹1,700; for General-EWS/ OBC-NCL candidates, the fee is ₹1,600 and for SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender candidates, the fee is ₹900. Meanwhile, the exam fee is ₹9,500 for all candidates outside India.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses, including MBBS and BDS at all government and private medical colleges across the country, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.