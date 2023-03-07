The results of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences were released today, March 7 for the Fellowship Entrance Test 2022. The results are now available on the official website. The candidate's score and rank have been released and candidates can apply for admission based on their results for admission to their desired fellowship programmes.

The candidates who have taken up the Fellowship Entrance Test 2022 can check and download their results on the official website — natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Here are the steps through which candidates can check their results

1) Visit the official website of NBE FET — natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

2) Click the link for the NBE FET 2022 that is available on the homepage

3) A new PDF file will open where the link to check the result will be available

4) Key in your login credentials and submit

5) Your results will be displayed on the screen

6) The results can be saved and downloaded for future reference.

In case of any query, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal.

NBE conducts the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET). The entrance exam is conducted for providing admission to the 2-year post-doctoral FNB courses. It is a qualifying/ ranking examination and is the only entrance test for admission to FNB courses in India.