The registration date for CMAT (Common Management Admission Test), GPAT (Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test) 2023 has been extended till March 13, 2023. Candidates who are aspiring for the same can apply through the official site of GPAT at gpat.nta.nic.in and CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.



Here's how to apply:

1. Visit the official

2. On homepage, click on registration link

3. Fill in the application form

4. Make the payment for application fees

5. Click on submit

6. Download for the future reference

Moreover, earlier, the last date to apply for GPAT and CMAT was till March 6, 2023. As per the revised schedule, the correction window for both examinations will open on March 14 and will close on March 16, 2023.

Also, do note that the download date of admit card and exam date will be announced later. Further, the duration of the test is for three hours and the language is English, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.