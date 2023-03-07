The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday, March 6, cancelled the recognition of the Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Narsingi campus, from the next academic year, 2023-24. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting of Education Secretary Vakati Karuna and TSBIE Commissioner and Secretary Naveen Mittal, along with the representatives of corporate colleges.

The board was deliberating on the measures in wake of the rise in student suicides. During the meeting, it was suggested that a grading system be introduced for Intermediate students, instead of ranks. A committee has been set up to present a report on this issue, after which, a decision will be taken.

Ahead of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) scheduled to start on March 15, Mittal asked colleges to ensure that students are getting regular sleep, reported The New Indian Express. Additionally, he asked them to organise stress-relieving activities, motivational classes and counselling sessions. He also urged parents to not place any unnecessary burden on their children.

Regular inspections would be carried out in colleges every 15 days to ensure that the students are not being subjected to undue pressure. Officials said a decision to ban lecturers from working anywhere if they are found punishing or slandering students was taken, reported TNIE. Additionally, a committee will be set up to regulate the advertisements put up by the corporate colleges.

These measures come after a 16-year-old student died by suicide in his classroom at Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Narsingi, Telangana. In his suicide note, the student named his college principal, vice-principal, lecturer and warden for allegedly "torturing" him, and added that he could no longer bear the harassment. The Narsingi police, investigating the matter, arrested the four, and have charged them with abetment of suicide.

Members of the Sri Chaitanya management tendered an apology over the death of N Sathwik. Mittal reportedly expressed his anger over the management and the pressure in corporate colleges, according to TNIE.