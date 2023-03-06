The recent distressing deaths by suicides by students in the state will be discussed at a special meeting being conducted between Telangana's Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy and principals and administrators of private junior colleges in Telangana. The meeting will be conducted today, Monday, March 6 at 4.00 pm at the Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

The deaths by suicide of intermediate students will be discussed in the meeting, according to a report by The New Indian Express. Last week, a sixteen-year-old intermediate student at Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Narsingi died by suicide in his classroom. In his suicide note, the student named the college's dean, a professor, and the warden of his hostel, and claimed that he was no longer able to bear harassment by them. A video secretly filmed inside the classroom of the college shows the student being hit repeatedly at the back of his neck during a class, for allegedly getting low scores. The police have charged the college authorities for abetment of suicide in the FIR, filed based on a complaint submitted by the student's parents.

On March 1, a day after the incident, the Education Minister directed officials concerned to furnish a report on the case. She said that they had asked all colleges in Telangana to ensure that they take steps so that students don't face the brunt of stress regarding academics. The minister also informed that the education department has asked college managements to launch counselling centres compulsorily and for those who violate the norms, action will be taken against them.

As per data collected National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), more than 3,600 students in Telangana died by suicide from 2014 to 2021. In fact, in 2021 alone, as many as 567 students, the highest in all these years, have died by suicide.