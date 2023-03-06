A priest, a nun, the principal, and a guest teacher of a school located in the Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh, India, were accused of assault and molestation by multiple female students, a police official said on Sunday, March 5.

The Superintendent of Police in Dindori, Sanjay Singh, reported that the 40-year-old principal and the 35-year-old guest teacher were taken into custody on the night of Sunday, March 4. They were charged under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, and section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), stated a PTI report.

"The caretaker of the school, who is a 40-year-old priest, has been booked for overlooking the complaints of the girls, while the nun (35) has been charged with beating the girls. Only the principal has been arrested as yet," he added.

According to him, the school is run by the Roman Catholic Jabalpur Diocesan Education Society (JDES), which is located in Junwani, about 60 kilometres from the district office.

"Action was taken after MP Child Protection Department members and officials visited the school," the SP said. Jabalpur RC Diocese Bishop Gerald Almeida could not be contacted despite repeated attempts as reported by PTI.