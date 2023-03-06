An official announced on Monday, March 6 that more than 40,000 students are expected to take the board exams for classes X and XII in Nagaland this year. The Class XII Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination is set to begin on March 9 and conclude on March 31. The Chairman of Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) Asano Sekhose told PTI that 16,085 students will be appearing for the class XII examination.



The HSLC exam for class X is set to take place from March 10 to March 22, with a total of 24,361 students participating, he said. Out of these, 12,432 will be from the Arts stream, 1,214 from Commerce, and 2,439 from Science for the Class XII exam. The exam will be conducted at 65 centres located across 16 districts in Nagaland. Among the HSSLC candidates, there are 8,473 girls and 7,612 boys., Sekhose said, as reported by PTI.



In 96 different locations, a total of 11,197 boys and 13,164 girls will take the class X board test. According to Sekhose, all centre superintendents have been instructed to ensure a fair exam. Candidates are prohibited from carrying any stationery, including printed or written text, calculators, pen drives, and electronic pens/scanners.



Sekhose also encouraged the students to maintain discipline and refrain from cheating during exams. She warned that anyone caught using unfair means during the exam would be dealt with according to the board's standards, as reported by PTI.