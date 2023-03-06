The matter of relaxation of "two attempts in two consecutive years" criteria for students who did not appear for JEE (Advanced) twice, or even once in 2021 and 2022, to be allowed to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023 has been urgently listed for March 7, tomorrow. The matter will be heard by the Delhi High Court.

This is specifically for the Class XII pass outs of 2021. As many as 67 filed the instant petition.

Shubhang Sheel, a candidate who missed out on his 2022 attempt due to technical glitches, points out that the Class XII batch of 2021 is the one that was been impacted the most by COVID, with their final year of the school held online and JEE caught between Delta and Omicron variants.

It may be recalled that the Joint Admission Board (JAB) had allowed the 2020 Class XII batch a relaxation for JEE 2022 due to the pandemic. Though the relaxation order came without any order of extension by the Ministry of Education (MoE) or the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The JEE Cell of IIT (Indian Institute of Technology), Guwahati had made it clear that no relaxation will be issued now as no condition of medical emergency exists.