Relatives of a 14-year-old girl have reported that she died by suicide after a private school in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly denied her permission to take an exam due to unpaid fees. The girl was a Class IX student at the school. Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati has confirmed that a probe has been initiated following a complaint made by the girl's relatives, as per a PTI report.

"My daughter was a student of class ninth at a local private school. Due to some financial constraints, I was unable to deposit her school fee," the girl's father, Ashok Kumar, a resident of Baradari said in his complaint.

According to the father, he had requested some time to pay the fees, but the school administration refused to allow his daughter to take the exam on March 3, which reportedly caused her distress. The father alleges his daughter hung herself after returning home, as per a report by PTI.

