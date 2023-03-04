A change in the education system is needed based on changing means of information exchange, creativity, problem-solving and market, stated Telangana State Council of Higher Education's Vice-Chairman Prof Limbadri on Friday, March 3. The Vice-Chairman, while speaking at the conference organised under the joint auspices of Gujarat State and Indian Policy Foundation, said that the standard of higher education should be increased without any compromise and that it is necessary to have changes and additions in higher education with the aim of creating employment and professional skills, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

To share best practices and create a roadmap for higher education, the conference brought together about 65 Vice-Chancellors from different states as well as representatives from Gujarat, Karnataka and Telangana. The VC made the argument that the government has to concentrate on encouraging students to use cutting-edge technologies. He discussed the state's higher education system, the new curriculum system, teacher preparation, internships and other subjects. In addition, he discussed the need for new channels for student idea exchange and the importance of prioritising research and innovation for improved outcomes.

The conference's principal objective, according to Vice-Chairman Prof Venkataramana, was how to strategically plan the deployment of workable solutions for teaching and learning. He discussed the governance and management of Telangana state as well as the role of the government in higher education with the VCs of various states and government leaders, as reported by The New Indian Express.