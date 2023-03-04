A tragic incident occurred at a government primary school in Vakavari Palem village of Vetapalem Mandal in the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, March 4. P Veera Babu, a 45-year-old school teacher, passed away in the classroom due to cardiac arrest. This unfortunate event adds to the growing number of individuals who have died of sudden cardiac arrest while carrying out their daily activities. According to local sources, Babu was sitting in a chair and speaking with his students when he suddenly became motionless. The children quickly alerted the other teachers.

After the teacher's sudden passing, an ambulance was called by dialling 108. Upon arrival, a healthcare employee checked the teacher's pulse and declared him dead. The students, who are deeply affected by the loss of their teacher, were observed crying and struggling to come to terms with the news, stated the report IANS.

Babu, who passed away from cardiac arrest in the classroom, used to commute from a different village to the school. This incident is just one of several reported over the past two weeks in Telangana.

On Friday, March 3, an 18-year-old first-year engineering student at CMR Engineering College in Gundla Pochampally suddenly collapsed and died from a cardiac arrest. In another incident, a young man passed away from cardiac arrest while dancing at a marriage function in the Adilabad district. Additionally, a young employee who collapsed while playing badminton never regained consciousness.