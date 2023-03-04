Registration for the Undergraduate Entrance Test of Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK UGET) and the Undergraduate Engineering Entrance Exam (Uni-GAUGE) is currently open. Candidates can apply for the examination at www.comedk.org or www. unigauge.com. The COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE entrance examinations are scheduled to be held on May 28.

The two examinations are conducted for admissions to more than 150 Engineering colleges and over 50 reputed private and deemed universities. These exams are held for colleges affiliated with Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) and Uni-GAUGE member universities that provide BE/BTech programmes, as reported by The New Indian Express.



The Executive Secretary of COMEDK Dr Kumar said in a press meeting on Friday, March 3 that the applicants can apply from the official website for both examinations (www.comedk.org or www. unigauge.com) and the window to apply closes on April 24, 2023.



COMEDK has launched an initiative called COMED KARES this year to help students from participating institutions to become job-ready by providing skill enhancement courses. As part of the COMED KARES initiative, eight innovative hubs have been established in Karnataka, including one in Mangaluru, each covering an area of 5000 sq ft with state-of-the-art equipment such as Wood routing, Laser cutting, 3D printers, AR-VR equipment, Hand tools, Computer SW, UI-UX tools, and more.

The Innovation Hubs offer programs such as Rapid Prototyping, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and the Internet of Things (IOT). With this initiative, Karnataka has become the first state to introduce skill-based training to private engineering colleges, stated The New Indian Express report.