On social media platforms, a video showing students at Nitin Girls Senior Secondary School (NGSSS), Jaipur, taking the UGC-NET exam amid chaos and disorder and without any supervision went viral on Friday, March 3. While the NTA has set up a committee including cyber security experts to investigate the issue, the centre has been debarred from being used in any examination by the agency till the report by the panel is received.

The NTA issued a notice yesterday, on March 3, 2023, that said, "The UGC NET Examination scheduled today started a bit late at Nitin Girls Senior Secondary School, Jaipur at 9.15 am when 174 candidates successfully logged in. The examination was however disrupted at around 9.30 am by some unscrupulous elements. The electricity supply to some of the rooms was snapped by these elements & amidst the commotion thus created, the examination had to be stopped and Police had to be called in. Additional Observer was also rushed to the spot to assess the situation."

The NTA notice also said that the exam started at 11.15 am and the candidates were given three hours to complete the examination. Seeing the sensitivity of the situation, the NTA arranged for the examination of candidates of the second shift at other Jaipur centres, the notice stated.

To further investigate the issue the NTA has filed an FIR against the miscreants who tried to disrupt the examination. The notice stated, "A Committee, including cyber security expert, has also been deputed by the NTA to ascertain the other attendant facts. Meanwhile, till the time the Report of the Committee is received, the Centre in question will not be used for any NTA examination."