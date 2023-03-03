The government-supported residential school in Surat recently witnessed a terrifying incident involving the use of witchcraft to treat an ailing female student. Following the news of the disturbing event, the state government of Gujarat has taken swift action and directed the tribal development commissioner to investigate the matter on Thursday, March 2, evening stated a report by IANS.

Instead of seeking medical attention for a sick student at the Vatsalya Kanya Asram Sala in Madhi Village, the hostel warden reportedly invited an occult practitioner to perform witchcraft on all 140 students at the vocational training residential school for tribal girls. In response, the rationalist group has called for an investigation, with Jayant Pandya, the leader of the Vigyan Jatha group, urging the government to press charges against the warden and trustees of the residential school.

Anita Nayal, the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Tribal Development, said, "I learned about the witchcraft incident and reached the school during the preliminary inquiry, where students and teachers are claiming that they have tied a red thread on their foreheads on the occasion of Mahashivratri. A detailed inquiry will be conducted, and the report will be submitted to the tribal commissioner," as reported by IANS.