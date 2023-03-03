During an event on March 2, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced that Delhi University is utilising potted flowers for decoration in order to minimise the plucking of flowers on campus. Singh stated that integrating floriculture into traditional agriculture practices can lead to a promising future. The Gautam Buddha Centenary Garden hosted the 65th Annual Flower Exhibition of the University of Delhi on March 2, with representatives from various colleges in attendance. The exhibition was named "Pushpotsav 2023: Centenary of Blooming Delhi University".

"DU is making such arrangements that minimum plucking of flowers is done for decoration. If decoration is to be done, it should be done with flower pots so that they can be kept back safely and there is no harm to the flowers," Singh said, Chief guest Satish Upadhyay said in his address that coming in contact with flowers gives immense happiness stated a PTI report.

Flowers hold significance in various occasions, ranging from social gatherings to religious ceremonies, according to the Vice Chancellor. Singh further revealed during the event he presided over that Mahog village in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh started cultivating flowers in 1998, and it has now become a thriving industry worth around Rs 40 crore. He also highlighted that India's share in the global flower market, which is worth approximately Rs 90 billion, is only 1%.

"We can further increase our share in such a huge global market," he said. He concluded by congratulating all the gardeners, participating colleges, the Horticulture Department, and the Horticulture Committee for the exhibition's smooth organising as reported by PTI.