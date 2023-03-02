Late on Tuesday, February 28, a first-year intermediate student from Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Narsingi died by suicide in a classroom and Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy directed officials concerned to furnish a report on the case. She informed about the same while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, March 1. She said that they had asked all colleges in Telangana to ensure that they take steps so that students don't face the brunt of stress regarding academics.

The minister also informed that the education department has asked college managements to initiate counselling centres compulsorily and for those who violate the norms, action will be taken against them.

What does the police say?

Narsingi Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ramana Goud said, “A case under Section 305 (abetment of suicide of child or insane person) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the principal Acharya Krishna Reddy, hostel warden Naresh and a teacher. The first priority is the postmortem and the body was moved to Gandhi Hospital for analysis. Once the examination is over, it will be disposed of and the investigation will begin. Meanwhile, we already collected the statements of the batchmates and friends. However, we are still in the process of talking to the staff and management."

It may be noted that college Principal, Acharya Krishna Reddy has been taken into custody and a case under abetment of suicide has been filed against the principal, hostel warden and a teacher.

All that happened so far...

N Sathwik (16) was found hanging by his batchmates who informed the authorities of the college immediately though the latter remained unresponsive. It was Sathwik's friends who shifted the body where doctors declared him brought dead and informed his family members and police.

It is also alleged that the college management refused to provide a vehicle to shift him to the hospital, compelling them to ask for a lift from a two-wheeler owner.

It was alleged by Sathwik's friends and parents that he took to suicide because of stress and pressure from the management over academic performance. Though his parents requested lecturers to not pressurise him, they did not heed their requests. Students alleged that teachers don't handle students well and keep building pressure for marks.

A suicide note that was found written by the deceased also clearly stated that the college management is torturing him and he could not tolerate all the pain.