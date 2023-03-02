The second phase of the Chief Minister's breakfast programme was launched at government primary schools in the Vilupuram district, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, March 1, by District Collector C Palani. The programme, which was first implemented in September of last year at 19 schools in the district, provided breakfast to students from Monday through Friday, during the school week.

According to an official release, the first phase of the programme was put into place in the municipalities of Villupuram and Tindivanam, serving about 1,857 students from 13 municipal primary schools in Villupuram and six municipal primary schools in Tindivanam. A total of 305 students from three panchayat union middle schools are now a part of the programme's second phase. Collector Palani said, "This scheme will benefit 2,162 students from 22 schools in Villupuram. Breakfast provided will be hygienic and of high quality, we urge the students to make the most of this opportunity," stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On September 15 last year, the Breakfast Scheme in Tamil Nadu was implemented in 1,545 government elementary schools across the state and 37 schools in Chennai, in the first phase. This scheme involves providing healthy and hygienic breakfast to government school students from Classes I to V. The scheme, coming under the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, is being implemented at a cost of Rs 33.56 crore, stated a report by The New Indian Express.