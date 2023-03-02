An 18-year-old student named Satyam Sharma allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a school hostel's ceiling in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, according to local police. This incident occurred just before the CBSE Class XII board examination, and authorities believe that academic stress may have contributed to his decision. The Daman police station chief, Vishal Patel, confirmed that the deceased was a student at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Daman and passed away on the morning of Tuesday, February 28.

He claimed preliminary investigation had shown he had taken drastic measures as a result of exam stress. Right before his chemistry exam, the teenager was discovered hanging from the dormitory ceiling of his school hostel, according to Patel.

"He was to appear for CBSE Class 12 board exam for chemistry subject at a centre located at the Coast Guard school in Daman at 9 am on Tuesday. He, however, hanged himself from the ceiling using a nylon rope before the exam," the police official said stated a report by PTI. The incident came to light when Sharma's friends started searching for him as they were getting ready to leave for the exam centre, he said.

"The school staff took him to Marwad government hospital where he was declared dead. As per the preliminary investigation, the student was under stress due to the ongoing board examination, but the matter is being thoroughly investigated," he said stated in a PTI report.