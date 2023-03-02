The Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) 2023, organised by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Odisha, began on Friday, February 24, with the School and Mass Education department warning Plus II students to stay away from fake question paper circulation. Media and Information Literacy (MIL) paper was conducted for science stream students on the first day at 1,145 centres across the state, where CCTV surveillance was used to prevent cheating, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Samir Ranjan Dash, School and Mass Education Minister, reviewed arrangements at Rama Devi Women's Higher Secondary School (HSS) and other HSS, stating that the first day of the exam remained smooth at all centres. The minister also dismissed reports of question paper leaks and urged students not to fall for such mischievous acts by unscrupulous elements. He reassured students that measures are in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the remaining papers.

The minister said, "Some mischievous people are sharing fake question papers on social media platforms to dupe students and make some money out of it. I urge students and parents to be alert and not fall into their trap." He also added that a serious note has been taken by the department and in this regard, a complaint has been lodged with the cyber police station. "The Council has also clarified that the question papers circulating on digital platforms are fake," he said.

The minister thanked the 662 category teachers for helping to ensure a smooth test-taking experience by participating in the examination invigilation. From 1,590 higher secondary schools, 3.57 lakh students — 3.38 lakh regular and 17,702 ex-regular, will take the exams, which will run through April 5, as reported by The New Indian Express.