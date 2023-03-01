For the first time, the students union of the University of Hyderabad gets its first woman general secretary. A PhD scholar, Kripa Maria George secured 2076 votes. With six Dalit members including two from the queer community, Kripa's panel is planning to focus on various policy-level issues like proper implementation of reservation policy, fighting against the implementation of anti-student policies like CUET (Common University Entrance Test) and NEP (National Education Policy) 2020, and GST being imposed on education, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Additionally, commercialisation, communication and centralisation of education and so on, are some of the prominent issues that they will be fighting against. Alliance formed by the All India Students' Association (ASA), Dalit Students Association (DSA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) swept student union elections held in UoH on Saturday, February 25.

Further, the panel also included three women candidates for the gender sensitisation committee against sexual harassment. In this context, speaking to The New Indian Express, Kripa said that her union came up with plans to ensure gender-neutral hostels for transgender students, which is currently lacking in the university. Also, upholding and strengthening the democratic nature of GSCASH is very important for them, she added.

"Along with the various committees like the GSCASH, Transgender Committee, anti-discrimination cell etc, we will also be quite pro-active in organising sensitisation classes for students, teachers and non-teaching staff," she added.