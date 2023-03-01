As a part of the 'Gift A Smile' programme, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday, February 28, distributed 2,000 tabs in Yellareddipet, in Telangana. Giving more details, the minister said, "Around 1,000 tabs have already been distributed in Sircilla. Similarly, another 3,000 tabs will soon be given to students in the Vemulawada Assembly constituency."

As part of its efforts to improve the education system in the State, the government is committed to developing all government schools in the Rajanna-Sircilla district, said IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao added. The minister, along with district Collector Anuraag Jayanti, distributed around 2,000 tabs, worth Rs 86,000 each, among the students in Yellareddipet Mandal under the 'Gift A Smile' initiative, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Additionally, speaking on the occasion, he said, "Under Mana Ooru, Mana Badi programme, around 26,000 schools are being developed. All schools in the district too will be developed like those in the other parts of the State." Further, referring to the 'Gift A Smile' programme, he said, "The initiative was launched to bring smiles to the faces of poor students. Today, we have distributed 2,000 tabs as promised in Yellareddipet. Around 1,000 tabs have already been distributed in Sircilla. Similarly, another 3,000 tabs will soon be given to students in the Vemulawada Assembly constituency."

Fund for schools development

Disclosing the funds being allocated for the development of schools and junior colleges, the minister said, "We are committed to developing the government school in Yellareddipet at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore. In Gambhiraopet, the junior college is being developed into a KG-PG campus." He added that the Venugopala Swamy temple will be developed at an estimated Rs 2 crore.