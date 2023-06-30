In an effort to ensure continued engagement with their alma maters, the integrated school education department has asked government headmasters to identify and register 25 former students from their respective schools on the department's website by July 20, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Additionally, the schools have also been asked to establish a forum for former students and organise an annual reunion every January. The initiative is part of efforts to enhance community involvement in the administration of government schools. To recall, the previous year, former students were invited to schools to share their experiences and provide guidance to Class XII students on pursuing higher education.

In May, the department conducted a focus group discussion with headmasters and chief education officers to get their suggestions on the steps to be taken to connect former students and increase their active participation in schools. Further, based on their insights, headmasters have been instructed to identify former students and facilitate their continued involvement in the school's activities, considering their availability, interests and talents.

Moreover, to locate them, headmasters can seek assistance from teachers who have been working in the school for several years, members of the school management committee and also retired teachers of the school. Also, students who have studied in the school only for a few years can also be part of this initiative, the circular read.

However, priority should be given to former students who can dedicate a considerable amount of time to the school and contribute to its development. However, there should be no discrimination based on their social status or educational background, the circular added.

Former students can participate in various activities undertaken in the schools, including art and culture programmes, higher education guidance, Vanavil Mandram, and initiatives aimed at reintegrating children into the school, stated a circular by the integrated education department, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.