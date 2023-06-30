A gazetted notification on the National Exit Test (NExT) was released by the government of India today, June 30. The notice mentions the purpose of NExT and provides much-awaited clarity on the schedule and procedure of the exam.

According to the notification, the exam is meant for all doctors, including FMGs (Foreign Medical Graduates), who wish to join a PG course in India. NEET PG will continue to be held for the previous batches till NExT replaces it for admission to PG Courses. The upcoming NExT exam will be held twice, in May and November, or in any other month as decided by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The exam will be held in two phases: Step 1 will be held in the CBT (Computer Based Test) mode and will have MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions). It will have six papers, covering both parts 1 and 2 of the Final MBBS subjects. Step 2, on the other hand, will be a practical exam along with viva voce, covering seven clinical subjects.

A candidate has to pass all six papers with 50 per cent marks in Step 1. If a candidate is unable to pass in any subject on the first attempt, he/she has to reappear for Step 1 after six months for that subject. Only then can a candidate start his/her internship. Though there is no limit to the number of attempts for passing the exam, a candidate has to pass both Steps 1 and 2 within 10 years of joining the MBBS course.

It may also be noted that a candidate willing to improve their scores in Step 1 has to clear Step 2 to reappear for it. The NExT exam scores will be valid for five years. Doctors who already have a license to practice medicine in India, but want to pursue PG courses, have to appear for Step 1 only. Meanwhile, FMGs are also required to pass Step 1 in order to be eligible for the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI).