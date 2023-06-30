Part of Delhi University's centenary celebrations were held today, June 30, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Valedictory Ceremony. Student groups allege that they were not allowed to stage a demonstration concerning the issues of students of DU’s School of Open Learning (SOL).

KYS, in a communique, stated, "Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) strongly condemns the authoritarianism of Delhi University and Delhi Police authorities that denied permission for a peaceful protest demonstration regarding the glaring issues of the students of DU’s School of Open Learning (SOL)."

"It should be noted that KYS activists were to hold a peaceful protest demonstration at DU’s Arts Faculty on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s visit to DU," it added. Further, they mentioned that they wished to submit a memorandum to the PM, who is reportedly an alumnus of DU, regarding the issues of SOL students.

However, the police have denied permission to activities like holding protest demonstrations. Following this, the student organisation released the memorandum which was to be submitted to the PM as an open letter.

Citing irregularities in SOL and rampant corruption by the SOL authorities, the organisation sought the PM’s intervention and demanded that an inquiry committee be constituted at the UGC level to ensure a thorough academic and financial audit of SOL.

Stating their concerns, KYS said, "Only around 30 teachers (both permanent and ad-hoc) currently teach in SOL, while the enrolment of students is more than 1.5 lacs each year. These students are provided with a handful number of classes (academic counselling sessions) per academic year, for a syllabus designed for 180-day courses."