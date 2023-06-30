The Karnataka SSLC or Class X Supplementary results were declared today, June 30, at 11 am. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at either of the official websites: karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Here are the steps to check:

1. Open any of the official websites

2. Click on the SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 link

3. Enter and submit the required credentials like registration number, roll number and date of birth

4. The result will be displayed

5. View and download for future reference

It may be noted that the consolidated school result and provisional mark sheets have also been made available on the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEAB) website for all students. They can log in with their credentials to view/download the same. Schools will also provide printouts of these documents.

The SSLC Supplementary exams were held from June 12 to 19. A total of 1,11,781 students appeared for the exams, out of which, 46,270 students cleared it, making the pass percentage 41.39 per cent. The evaluation process was conducted from June 21 to 26.

The supplementary results were sent to the students on their mobile phones after 12 noon, as well as declared individually by the schools.