Academicians and educationists are batting for the formulation of a state education policy in Karnataka, especially in the higher education sector. Amid confusion on whether the National Education Policy (NEP) will continue its course in Karnataka with the Congress coming to power, Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar has been holding meetings with stakeholders in the higher education sector over the last month. Recently, the minister held a meeting with developmental educationist Dr VP Niranjanaradhya, former Bengaluru City University Prof S Japhet and other academicians.

During the meeting, the academicians stated their support for the Reject NEP promise in the Congress manifesto and said how the policy which was being implemented was undemocratic. “Content aside, the method in which the policy had been formulated and passed in the Parliament was completely undemocratic. There was no transparency and stakeholders were not consulted. It promotes the privatisation of education and gives into the philanthropic mode of funding education, whereas other countries are moving away from this,” said Dr Niranjanardhya.

The academicians also encouraged the formulation of a state education policy, earlier announced by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. “We have also suggested that the policy implementation be reviewed in the state,” said Dr Niranjanaradhya. Dr Sudhakar stated that there were many conflicting opinions on the NEP and that meetings were being held with stakeholders across the state, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.