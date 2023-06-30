Today, June 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Valedictory Ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Delhi University and laid the foundation stone of three buildings of the university. PM laid the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre; the building of the Faculty of Technology and the academic block which will be built on the North Campus of the university.



Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "Today, across the country, universities and colleges are being built. In the last few years, the number of educational institutions like IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology), IIMs (Indian Institutes of Management), NITs (National Institutes of Technology) and AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) are continuously increasing. These institutions are the building blocks of New India," as stated in a report by ANI.

Appreciating Delhi University on its 100 years of establishment, the prime minister said, "Delhi University has completed 100 years when the nation celebrates 75 years of independence. Delhi University is not just a university, but a movement. This university has lived every movement and has brought life to every movement."

Further, touching on the aspect of gender ratio, the PM said, "DU used to have only three colleges, and now there are more than 90 colleges that are part of the university. Today, more girls study at DU than boys. Similarly, in India, the gender ratio has improved a lot. It means the deeper the roots of academic institutions in the country, the higher the branches of the country that touch the sky," he said. "There was a time when India used to come under the list of fragile economies and today it is among the top five economies in the world," he added.

World Ranking

Mentioning the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Ranking in which 45 Indian institutions were ranked for the first time, the Prime Minister said that the global recognition of Indian universities is increasing. "In 2014, only 12 Indian universities were there in QS World University Rankings, now it has risen to 45. To improve the quality of educational institutes, we are working continuously. There were around 100 start-ups in India before 2014, today the number has crossed one lakh," he said.



He also noted the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) deal, done between India and US and said that this agreement will create new opportunities for the youth of the country. "Between India and US, the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology, that is, iCET deal has been done. This one agreement will create new opportunities from land to space and semiconductor to AI for the youth of the country," he added.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also attended the celebrations along with PM Modi, as stated in a report by ANI.