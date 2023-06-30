The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has summoned Damoh district collector Mayank Agrawal to New Delhi regarding the Ganga Jamuna school hijab controversy. In this regard, he has been asked to report in the first week of July, as stated in a report by IANS.

The Madhya Pradesh administration had suspended the registration of the school citing various lapses, including lack of separate washrooms for girl students and benches in classrooms. On the basis of the administration's findings, NCPCR issued notices to Damoh district collector Mayank Agrawal and Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Singh to seek their replies to the matter.



"We had sought a reply from both the district Collector and SP on this issue. Reply from SP was received, which stated that arrests have been made and further investigation is underway. While we received no response from the district administration office," NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo told IANS on Friday, June 30.

Further, he said that multi-layer lapses were found during an inspection by a team of district administration officials. "On the basis of the report, we had sought a reply from the district collector, which he failed to summit. Therefore, he has been summoned to the NCPCR office in New Delhi on July 10," Kanoongo added.

Notably, the role of District Collector Mayank Agarwal was also questioned by Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. With regard to this, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan formed a high-level committee, following which, three persons, including Ganga Jamna School's principal, were arrested.



Ganga Jamuna School in MP's Damoh hit the headlines after purported posters of the school went viral on social media, in which, a few non-Muslim girls were allegedly seen wearing hijab. Later, the issue turned out to be an alleged "religious conversion" case, officials had said.