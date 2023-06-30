Today, June 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Valedictory Ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Delhi University and laid the foundation stone of three buildings of the university. PM laid the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre; the building of the Faculty of Technology and the academic block which will be built on the North Campus of the University.

Additionally, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also attended the centenary celebrations of Delhi University with PM Modi. Earlier today, the Prime Minister took a metro ride from Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station to Vishwa Vidyalaya Metro Station in the national capital today morning to visit Delhi University.

The University of Delhi was established on May 1, 1922. In the last hundred years, the university has grown and expanded immensely and now has 86 departments, 90 colleges, and more than six lakh students, and has contributed immensely to nation-building, as stated in a report by ANI.

Students express

On the other side of the story, student units like the All Indian Students' Association (AISA) and Krantikari Yuva Sangatha (KYS) are condemning the decisions of the University. While, as per AISA, their activists have been held in detention at their flat and not allowed entre the campus.

KYS "strongly condemns the authoritarianism of Delhi University and Delhi Police authorities that denied permission for a peaceful protest demonstration regarding the glaring issues of the students of DU’s School of Open Learning (SOL)," as stated in a notice shared by the group.