Requests for hijab or wearing sandalwood paste during surgery are not uncommon, says expert | (Pic: EdexLive)

Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the demand for a Muslim religious dress code within operation theatres, medical college teachers said similar demands have come from all religious students including Hindus and Christians.

Expressing concerns over the issue being sensationalised and discussed outside the campus to target a particular religion, the teachers emphasised the significance of adhering to scientific protocols aimed at safeguarding patients in the operation theatre.

In the realm of academia, doctors consider such demands from students and corresponding responses from authorities as a regular part of academic life. A senior surgeon, speaking anonymously, revealed that there were instances when a section of nuns, who also served as nurses, requested permission to wear religious habits inside the operation theatre. The nuns went back on their demand after we explained the scientific reasons behind the strict protocol, he said.

Hear it from the expert

Dr Binoy S, former President of Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA) and an orthopaedic surgeon, highlighted his strict adherence to operation theatre protocols. "I was assisted by a nun who insisted on wearing the habit during surgery while I was working at a hospital run by Christian management. Unfortunately, the patient contracted an infection following the surgery. The incident still haunts me," said Dr Binoy.

Dr Binoy explained that disagreements with students regarding protocols are not uncommon.

"I ask students who come wearing dirty clothes to get out of the operation theatre. There are also issues with students coming to operation theatre wearing sandalwood paste on their forehead or tying threads on their wrists as part of their beliefs. The sterility of the operation theatre gets compromised. Performing surgery without religious threads poses fewer risks compared to a surgeon wearing them," said Dr Binoy.

He insists his students who come wearing sandalwood paste take two selfies: One upon entering the operation theatre and another when leaving. This exercise allows students to witness how the sandalwood paste gradually wears off, demonstrating its potential as a contaminant within the operation theatre.

KGMCTA will issue an official statement today, June 30.

How the demand came up

Recently, a group of seven students approached the Principal of the Government Medical College, demanding permission to wear long-sleeved scrub jackets and surgical hoods in operation theatres for religious reasons. They argued that such attire would enable them to maintain sterile precautions while adhering to their Hijab.

In response, the principal has decided to establish an expert committee to examine the request. However, their complaint was leaked to right-wing social media handles, triggering further controversy.

Showing solidarity with the students advocating for a dress code, the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College unit of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) denounced the controversy as an attempt to fuel Islamophobia and promote communal polarisation.