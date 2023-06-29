A total of 38,490 applications have been received from students to join IIIT at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh, for this academic year. The admission notification for the academic year 2023-24 was issued by the university authorities on June 4 and online applications were received till June 26, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, the Chancellor of the university, Prof KC Reddy, stated that though the last date for submitting online applications has concluded, candidates whose Class X marks have been revised after re-verification, are advised to send their scanned copy of the revised marks memo to admissions@rgukt.in on or before 5.00 p.m, 5th July 2023.

Additionally, he also said that Special category (CAP, NCC, Sports, PH, Bharat Scouts and Guides) certificate verification will be conducted in the Nuzvid campus from July 5 to 9, 2023. The day-wise and category-wise list of candidates called for special category verification will be available on the university website www.rgukt.in on June 30 and candidates can download their call letters from the university website, he added.

Giving more details, he said, candidates will also be informed about their date of report to the Nuzvid campus for certificate verification through SMS and email. Furthermore, he suggested the students and parents plan their travel accordingly as the candidates need to stay till late hours on the scheduled dates, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.