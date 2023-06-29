The 2023-24 academic session for Plus II students will commence from August 1 instead of the earlier schedule of July 29, said officials from the Odisha Directorate of Higher Secondary Education. To note, the date was revised after the timeline of an ongoing process for enrollment of students to Plus II second year (Class XII) was revised for the second time, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Moreover, the online application submission deadline has now been extended to June 30. Similarly, the first phase of admission will take place between July 7 and 13. Additionally, the entire admission process will be completed by July 31 after which the new academic session will start, said an official.



Further, giving more details, a report by The New Indian Express said, as of now, 5.01 lakh students have already registered while 4.67 lakh stuents have applied for admission. And nearly 4.62 lakh students have paid the fees.

The previous schedule looked like this:



July 2 (11.45 am): Publication of first merit list and downloading of intimation letter

July 3 to July 8: Reporting of first selection candidates for admission

July 30to July 10 (6 pm): First merit list admission data updation

July 3 to July 11: Online submission of a slide-up request by students (who have not taken admission in the first round)

July 16: Publication of second merit list

July 17 to July 19: Reporting of second merit list students

July 17 to July 19: Second merit list admission data updation

July 17 to July 21 (11.45 pm): Choice locking (only slide-up request opted and not selected candidates) option in the preferred SHHs for spot selection admission

July 26 (11 am): Publication of spot selection merit list and downloading of intimation letter

July 26 and 27: Reporting of spot admission

July 29: Commencement of classes