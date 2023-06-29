A teacher was booked for allegedly sending obscene messages to a student’s mother on Tuesday, June 27. The accused identified as Mallaradhya works as a teacher in a school run by a famous religious mutt in Tumakuru. Jurisdictional Kyatasandra police have registered a case under IPC Sections 354 (A) and 506 against the accused, as stated in a report by PTI.

As per the police, the victim’s son is studying at the residential hostel and school. The accused teacher obtained the contact number of the victim from the ledger and started a conversation with her. Initially, he used to discuss the student's progress but slowly, he started sending obscene messages.

The woman alleged that the teacher had sent her obscene and vulgar messages and threatened that if she does not cooperate with him, he would fail her son and destroy his career. Following this, the woman then lodged a complaint with the police. Now, an investigation into the matter is on, as stated in a report by PTI.

Another incident

Recently, a teacher of a private school in Channasandra has been booked for allegedly assaulting a nine-year-old Class IV boy mercilessly in the classroom for allegedly not doing his homework. When the boy, who sustained bruises on his cheeks, returned home, his mother noticed the injuries and alerted the father.

When the father, Srinidhi K, a lecturer by profession, confronted the management, they tried to hush up the issue and sent the teacher home without any clarification, as stated in a report by The Hindu. Frustrated over the response, Srinidhi called the police control room and reported the matter. The police reached the spot and verified CCTV footage to find that the accused teacher, identified as Kavitha, had slapped and assaulted the boy for about half an hour in the class, slapping him 43 times.