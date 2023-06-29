The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT Basara, has experienced a significant decline in online applications compared to the previous year. This decrease in applications comes in the wake of two tragic student suicides and a week-long protest staged by students last year to voice their grievances, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

For the current academic year, the IIIT Basara received a total of 13,538 applications for the available 1,605 seats. The process concluded on June 22. This marks a sharp drop of over half the number of applications received last year, which was 32,000. Additionally, it is noteworthy that during the pandemic-hit academic years of 2020-21 and 2021-22, the university received approximately 20,000 applications. This figure is significantly lower than the 40,158 applications received during the 2019-20 academic year.

Moreover, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, IIIT Basara resorted to selecting candidates through the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET). The current academic year’s notification was released on June 1, and online applications were accepted from June 5, initially setting the last date as June 19. However, the administration extended the deadline to June 22.

The concerns surrounding IIIT Basara have deepened with the plethora of issues that plagued the institute last year. In 2022, students, under the banner of the Students Governing Council, staged a week-long protest, demanding various amenities for the hostel. Their demands were ultimately met, as IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy personally visited the college, acknowledged the situation, and ensured the fulfillment of the student’s demands.



Established in 2008 by the late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, IIIT Basara aimed to provide quality BTech education for economically disadvantaged families. However, recent events have cast a shadow of doubt over the welfare of the students, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.