A state-of-the-art climate studio worth Rs 3.89 crore was established at the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management (CCCDM), Anna University and it has started its operations at full capacity. Deutsche (Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit) GIZ, Delhi, financially supported the varsity in establishing the studio, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The first-of-its-kind modern lab is equipped with modelling and spatial equipment to assess climate risk and vulnerability in different sectors. Its infrastructure was made ready last year.



What does the studio comprise? The studio also comprises a climate modelling lab that offers a platform to climate model users and developers to access sophisticated models like PRECIS (Providing REgional Climate for Impact Studies), MAGICC SCENGEN (Model for the Assessment of Greenhouse gas Induced Climate Change SCEnario GEnaration), SimClim (Climate Simulator) and so on.

Meanwhile, a three-day capacity-building programme organised by the CCCDM for state government officials concluded on Wednesday, June 28. The event witnessed sessions on the impact of climate change on various sectors, including agriculture, water resources and forestry.



Speaking on this, the CCCDM Director Kurian Joseph, said, "We disseminated information about climate change, among the government officials, in the capacity building, to create awareness at the grass-root level and chalk out strategies." Further, he added, "The climate studio will facilitate easy access to climate information for officials preparing adaptation strategies in action plan."

As per the state government, miniature climate change studios will be set up at the village level with the support of the university. Local forest and district-level officers are set as climate mission directors to create awareness among residents, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.