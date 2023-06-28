The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay is now part of the world’s top 150 universities, in the latest edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Ranking, released today, June 28. In an official statement, IIT Bombay calls this development a “great milestone.”

According to Nunzio Quacquarelli, the Founder and CEO of QS, this is the highest rank ever secured by IIT Bombay, and an Indian university in the list. Congratulating IIT Bombay for this achievement, Quacquarelli mentioned that out of 2,900 institutions ranked this year, 45 institutions are from India.

What are the rankings about?

The QS World University Rankings is an annual publication of university rankings that comprises the global overall and subject rankings. In 2016, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore ranked 146, thus achieving its highest rank ever.

Performance of IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay has been ranked first in India this year and has had a significant climb from 177th rank last year, to 149th rank this year in the QS World University Rankings, with an overall score of 51.7 out of 100. The institution has improved its performance in 2023 by 23 places and has been ranked within the top 150 rankings for the first time since its participation, said IIT Bombay’s official statement.

Forty-five Indian institutions were ranked in the QS World University Ranking this year, which is a first for the country.

The statement said, among the nine parameters for the ranking, Employer Reputation was the strongest indicator for IIT Bombay, with a rank of 69 globally.

"The institute has a score of 81.9 in employer reputation, 73.1 in citation per faculty, 55.5 in academic reputation, 47.4 in employment outcome, 54.9 in sustainability, 18.9 in faculty-student ratio, 4.7 in international faculty, 8.5 in international research network and 1.4 in international students, all scores out of a maximum of 100 points. Among these nine parameters, the Employer Reputation indicated the strongest one for IIT Bombay with a rank of 69 globally," it said.

There has been an increase in the number of Indian institutions ranked in the QS World Ranking by 297% in this year’s list, says the QS Chief – out of 2,900 institutions rated for this year's ranking, there are 45 Indian universities appearing this year, which is the most number of Indian universities in nine years.

"I am delighted that we are launching the 20th edition of the QS world university rankings and I would like to congratulate Indian universities for improving performance. We have ranked or we have rated 2,900 institutions for this year's ranking system and there are 45 Indian universities that are appearing in the ranking, which is a 297% increase over the last nine years," he added.

Indian universities have demonstrated a “really continuous steady improvement”, he went on to say. “We're seeing that the IITs and IIS are the top-performing Indian universities. I particularly like to congratulate IIT Bombay for being the top-performing Indian university," he added.

The chief also congratulated Chandigarh University for standing at rank 780, becoming the top-performing Indian private university.

He added that initiatives like the worldview rankings and QS rating systems and other initiatives will continue to carry this momentum forward for Indian universities and that more of them perform even better in the following years.