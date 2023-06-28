Baljit Kaur, Minister of State for Social Security and Women and Child Development, Punjab said that the state government, led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will open 1,000 new Anganwadi centres in the state, today, Wednesday, 28 June.

She also said that the process of recruiting 6,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers will also be completed soon.

The minister said that besides opening new Anganwadi centres in the state, the department is also carrying out the renovation of existing buildings extensively, says PTI.

The recruitment of the Anganwadi workers and helpers was being conducted fairly and transparently, the minister said. She added that the honorarium of Rs 8.2 crore for Anganwadi workers and helpers would also be released within a few days.

She was speaking at a function after her visit to an old-age home in Doraha, 20 kilometres from Ludhiana, Punjab.

She explained that the reason for her visit to the shelter was to examine the facilities and infrastructure for the elderly and children so that they may be applied to all government institutions for improved services.

Kaur further reiterated that the state government was working to guarantee the protection of minors, women and senior citizens in the state. She noted that the government was always working to improve the welfare of women, particularly breastfeeding mothers and pregnant women, as well as strengthening the Anganwadi programme.